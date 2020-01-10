National Jeweler

GIA Extends Discount on Update Service for Diamond Reports

Carlsbad, Calif.—The Gemological Institute of America has announced it will offer a discount on its Update Service until March 1 for diamond grading reports issued in 2018 and 2019.

The GIA Update Service is a follow-up grading that re-evaluates or updates results from original GIA diamond grading reports.

According to the lab, the reduced fee will be 30 percent of the normal grading fee for the original service. An Update Service for a 1-carat stone’s Diamond Grading Report, for example, would cost $33 rather than $100.

Once submitted to a GIA laboratory, the diamonds will be fully reviewed, and a new report will be issued with the current date.

Submissions must be accompanied by the original report, and all requests must be received on or before March 1.



