GIA Announces New 2020 Scholarships

Carlsbad, Calif.—There’s a new round of GIA scholarships— and $2 million—up for grabs.
Funded by the GIA Endowment fund and private donors, scholarships are available for distance education eLearning courses and lab classes, and for GIA’s Gemology and Jewelry Manufacturing Arts programs and classes.
The institute has campuses in Bangkok, Carlsbad, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York and Taiwan.
Applications for 2020 scholarships are available online and are due by March 31.
GIA will accept applications for 2021 scholarships beginning in August.
The organization awarded 458 scholarships in 2019, ranging in value from $600 to $23,000.
GIA has awarded nearly $10 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students since 2015.
For more information about the scholarships, call (760) 603-4131 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Get the Daily News >