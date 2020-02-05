National Jeweler

GIA Announces New 2020 Scholarships

GIA scholarships can be used for distance and on-campus education.

Carlsbad, Calif.—There’s a new round of GIA scholarships— and $2 million—up for grabs.

Funded by the GIA Endowment fund and private donors, scholarships are available for distance education eLearning courses and lab classes, and for GIA’s Gemology and Jewelry Manufacturing Arts programs and classes.

The institute has campuses in Bangkok, Carlsbad, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York and Taiwan.

Applications for 2020 scholarships are available online and are due by March 31.

GIA will accept applications for 2021 scholarships beginning in August.

The organization awarded 458 scholarships in 2019, ranging in value from $600 to $23,000.

GIA has awarded nearly $10 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students since 2015.

For more information about the scholarships, call (760) 603-4131 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy