National Jeweler

GIA India Announces Leadership Changes

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Nirupa Bhatt, at left, will step down from her role as managing director of GIA India. Named as her successor is Sriram Natarajan, right, who currently serves as vice president of lab operations.
Carlsbad, Calif.—GIA India announced Managing Director Nirupa Bhatt will step down from her position as managing director, effective June 15.

Bhatt will move into a consulting advisory position, focusing on GIA’s Diamond Origin Report service.

Sriram Natarajan, who has held the role of vice president of laboratory operations since he joined GIA India in August 2017, will succeed her as managing director, reporting to the board of directors.

Apoorva Deshingkar, who joined GIA India in 2009, will become senior director of sales, reporting to Natarajan.

Bhatt joined GIA India in January 2008. In her role as managing director, she expanded its education programs and lab services, overseeing the opening of labs in Mumbai and Surat.

Prior to joining GIA India, Bhatt was with mining company Rio Tinto for 20 years.

She has been active in many industry organizations, having served as a judge for industry awards and establishing the India chapter of WJA.

She also managed the Indo Argyle Diamond Council, a program established to promote Indian jewelry set with Argyle diamonds that ceased operations in December 2008.

Bhatt has been recognized for her contributions to the trade by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, the Indian Diamond & Colorstone Association and the Women’s Jewelry Association.

“She has been instrumental in the establishment of GIA India, and her tremendous contribution to the industry, to GIA India and to our mission will have a lasting impact that will long be remembered,” GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques said.





TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy