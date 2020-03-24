GIA India Announces Leadership Changes

Carlsbad, Calif.—GIA India announced Managing Director Nirupa Bhatt will step down from her position as managing director, effective June 15.

Bhatt will move into a consulting advisory position, focusing on GIA’s Diamond Origin Report service.

Sriram Natarajan, who has held the role of vice president of laboratory operations since he joined GIA India in August 2017, will succeed her as managing director, reporting to the board of directors.

Apoorva Deshingkar, who joined GIA India in 2009, will become senior director of sales, reporting to Natarajan.

Bhatt joined GIA India in January 2008. In her role as managing director, she expanded its education programs and lab services, overseeing the opening of labs in Mumbai and Surat.

Prior to joining GIA India, Bhatt was with mining company Rio Tinto for 20 years.

She has been active in many industry organizations, having served as a judge for industry awards and establishing the India chapter of WJA.

She also managed the Indo Argyle Diamond Council, a program established to promote Indian jewelry set with Argyle diamonds that ceased operations in December 2008.

Bhatt has been recognized for her contributions to the trade by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, the Indian Diamond & Colorstone Association and the Women’s Jewelry Association.

“She has been instrumental in the establishment of GIA India, and her tremendous contribution to the industry, to GIA India and to our mission will have a lasting impact that will long be remembered,” GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques said.