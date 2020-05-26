AGS Reopens Labs, Cancels Circle of Distinction Dinner

Las Vegas—The American Gem Society Laboratories have reopened following a temporary closure in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson confirmed to National Jeweler.The labs have resumed normal business hours with employees taking safety precautions, including social distancing and wearing masks, as well as implementing sanitization and cleaning procedures.Labs will be ramping up production to meet the needs of clients reopening their businesses, AGS Labs said in a letter to members shared with National Jeweler.“We understand the role our lab plays in the fulfillment process for our clients’ businesses,” said Jason Quick, Executive Director of AGS Laboratories, in a separate statement.“Our team is looking forward to working with them again and fulfilling their diamond grading needs.”The trade organization’s Circle of Distinction Dinner, however, will not take place this year.The annual event is held to honor excellence in the jewelry industry, awarding the Lifetime Achievement and AGS Triple Zero awards.Scheduled for July at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, the event has been cancelled out of concern for attendees’ safety, said AGS.“We will miss celebrating at the historic Plaza with all of our friends in the AGS community and the industry, but we look forward to next year,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of AGS and AGS Laboratories, in a press release.“Based on health and travel guidance regarding COVID-19, cancelling is the right thing to do.”The cancellation marks the second time AGS has cancelled the event since it began in 2000, previously cancelling in 2009 following the economic recession.The 2021 Circle of Distinction Dinner will be held as scheduled with AGS announcing the date next spring.