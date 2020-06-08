GIA’s Free Courses Reach Enrollment Capacity
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Carlsbad, Calif.—The Gemological Institute of America has closed its offer of free online courses earlier than expected after more than 10,000 people enrolled.
The organization offered first-time enrollers access to its introductory GIA Essentials courses at no cost, offering courses in diamonds, colored stones and jewelry.
Students who complete all three courses may earn the GIA Applied Jewelry Professional diploma, or AJP.
The offer began in May and was set to run through June 29, but GIA said an “overwhelming response” led the classes to be filled to capacity by May 20.
GIA did not respond to National Jeweler’s request for comment about the specifics of an online class reaching capacity.
“In a very short time, more than three times the usual annual number of people enrolled in the GIA Essentials classes,” said Duncan Pay, GIA senior vice president of education and chief academic officer, in a press release.
GIA closed the offer and is not accepting applications and enrollments for the May and June classes.
The GIA Essentials courses starting in July and later will be available at the regular cost of $250 per course.
GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques said people in more than 110 countries took GIA up on its offer.
“Helping so many people new to or within the gem and jewelry industry through education is the foundation of our consumer-protection mission,” Jacques said in a press release.
For more information about GIA courses, visit the GIA website.
The organization offered first-time enrollers access to its introductory GIA Essentials courses at no cost, offering courses in diamonds, colored stones and jewelry.
Students who complete all three courses may earn the GIA Applied Jewelry Professional diploma, or AJP.
The offer began in May and was set to run through June 29, but GIA said an “overwhelming response” led the classes to be filled to capacity by May 20.
GIA did not respond to National Jeweler’s request for comment about the specifics of an online class reaching capacity.
“In a very short time, more than three times the usual annual number of people enrolled in the GIA Essentials classes,” said Duncan Pay, GIA senior vice president of education and chief academic officer, in a press release.
GIA closed the offer and is not accepting applications and enrollments for the May and June classes.
The GIA Essentials courses starting in July and later will be available at the regular cost of $250 per course.
GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques said people in more than 110 countries took GIA up on its offer.
“Helping so many people new to or within the gem and jewelry industry through education is the foundation of our consumer-protection mission,” Jacques said in a press release.
For more information about GIA courses, visit the GIA website.
Get the Daily News >