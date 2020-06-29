GIA Reopens NY Lab for Business
Carlsbad, Calif.—After shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic, the GIA’s laboratory in New York City is back open for business.
Beginning today (June 29), the laboratory is open with limited capacity Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
GIA said everyone visiting, including clients, must wear masks/facial coverings to enter the building and offices.
Everyone also will be subject to a temperature screening and must comply with six-feet social distancing.
The New York reopening means all 11 global GIA labs are open again, adding hours and shifts to meet increasing demand for gem ID and grading services.
The GIA schools in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong are also open, while the others are preparing to do so soon.
The institute said it will continue to monitor local government and health requirements in each location and adjust as needed.
“As restrictions are lifted and the global gem and jewelry industry begins to recover, we are safely reopening GIA locations, returning staff to work and preparing to engage in our mission-driven activities,” said Susan Jacques, GIA president and CEO.
“We are strictly following government regulations and guidelines, implementing new processes and adapting our facilities to keep everyone who comes to GIA—staff, clients, students and visitors—healthy and safe.”
Information about each GIA location, including hours, services and COVID-19 protocols, can be found on GIA.edu.
