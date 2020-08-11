GCAL Introduces Podcast Series, ‘Diamond Profile’
New York—The Gem Certification & Assurance Lab has debuted a podcast series called “Diamond Profile.”
Each episode will feature interviews and updates with various industry experts.
The first episode, live now, features two Stuller executives.
Harold Dupuy is the supplier’s vice president of strategic analysis.
A fellow of the Gemological Association of Great Britain, a GIA Graduate Gemologist and an ASA Master Gemologist Appraiser, Dupuy uses his background to analyze, anticipate and act on shifting currents in the international jewelry market.
Carl Lehnhardt, meanwhile, is Stuller’s senior diamond buyer.
He has been with the company for more than 15 years, during which time he has traveled more than 1 million airline miles, circumnavigating the globe five times and using his travels for create relationships as close to the source as possible.
In the inaugural podcast episode, Dupuy and Lehnhardt share their insights and experiences on adapting to the coronavirus, retail trends, diamond and gemstone trends, lab-grown diamonds vs. mined diamonds, Stuller tools and much more.
“We’ve gotten tremendous response from our Monday emails that began several months ago, initially conceived as a result of the COVID crisis,” COO Angelo Palmieri said. “The next logical progression was a podcast.”
“It was obvious in the unprecedented times we’re experiencing, no one individual or company has all the answers. In trying to figure out how to navigate these challenging times, GCAL will be reaching out so our industry can experience the power of sharing information. And we are honored to have Harold Dupuy and Carl Lehnhardt of Stuller for our premier broadcast interview.”
Diamond Profile is available for audiences to listen on many platforms.
Future podcasts will feature leaders from retail chains, independent jewelers and online retailers as well as manufacturers, wholesalers, and media and marketing executives.
Diamond Profile is available for audiences to listen on many platforms.
