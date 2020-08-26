GIA Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2021
Carlsbad, Calif.—The GIA is now accepting scholarship applications for its programs and courses.
The institute is offering $1 million in funds to be used for enrollments starting before Dec. 31, 2021.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15.
The scholarships are available for on-campus and distance education programs, and are open to domestic and international prospective students.
GIA postponed its scholarship application period from its original timing so it could assess how to effectively deliver programs and courses during the pandemic, it said.
For information about eligibility and how to apply, visit GIA.edu.
Campus closures and updates related to COVID-19 can also be found on its website.
“To meet the challenges of the pandemic, we are adapting to provide education that positions students for success within the gem and jewelry industry,” said Duncan Pay, GIA vice president and chief academic officer. “We are proud to offer scholarships to help more people find rewarding careers.”
