Upcoming GIA Seminar to Teach ‘Jewelry Forensics’
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Carlsbad, Calif.—Jewelry professionals will soon have the opportunity to learn from GIA experts how to evaluate jewelry quality.
The institute will host a “Jewelry Forensics” seminar live online Sept. 9 and 10, teaching participants how to use its 12-step process for evaluations.
The two-day seminar consists of six sessions total by GIA gem and jewelry experts, teaching participants information for assessing the quality of fine jewelry.
Day 1 topics cover an introduction to jewelry forensics and manufacturing processes like CAD/CAM, lost wax casting, die striking and more.
Day 2 features such topics as setting styles, enameling, quality assurance benchmarks and case studies.
Participants will be able to see exactly what the instructor is doing as they examine jewelry under a microscope through illustrations, video and live demonstrations, and will be able to interact with them during the seminar.
Attendees will receive a digital jewelry forensics guidebook and other useful reference material.
“Accessible education has always been a very important part of our mission,” said Duncan Pay, senior vice president of education and chief academic officer. “We are finding imaginative and exciting ways to offer education through remote learning, helping people get the courses they want and need, despite the global pandemic.”
GIA is limiting the number of attendees to ensure the best experience for all. The seminar costs $955.
For more information or to register, visit GIA.edu.
The institute will host a “Jewelry Forensics” seminar live online Sept. 9 and 10, teaching participants how to use its 12-step process for evaluations.
The two-day seminar consists of six sessions total by GIA gem and jewelry experts, teaching participants information for assessing the quality of fine jewelry.
Day 1 topics cover an introduction to jewelry forensics and manufacturing processes like CAD/CAM, lost wax casting, die striking and more.
Day 2 features such topics as setting styles, enameling, quality assurance benchmarks and case studies.
Participants will be able to see exactly what the instructor is doing as they examine jewelry under a microscope through illustrations, video and live demonstrations, and will be able to interact with them during the seminar.
Attendees will receive a digital jewelry forensics guidebook and other useful reference material.
“Accessible education has always been a very important part of our mission,” said Duncan Pay, senior vice president of education and chief academic officer. “We are finding imaginative and exciting ways to offer education through remote learning, helping people get the courses they want and need, despite the global pandemic.”
GIA is limiting the number of attendees to ensure the best experience for all. The seminar costs $955.
For more information or to register, visit GIA.edu.
Get the Daily News >