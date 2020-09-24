IGI Has A New Grading Report Design
Antwerp, Belgium—The International Gemological Institute unveiled a new design for its identification and grading reports, set to debut in October.
They will now be printed horizontally, instead of its original vertical format, on tearless paper for easier readability and increased durability.
“We believe in the prosperity of the jewelry market and felt that there was no time like the present to reveal a new look,” said IGI CEO Roland Lorie in a press release announcing the redesign.
The new format will be applied to its natural diamond, colored stone and jewelry reports.
The redesigned reports will also have new safety features, including a tamper evident security label by security printing company CertiEye, which authenticates the IGI seal.
Customer feedback has been positive, Lorie said.
“By evolving the design, we are continuing to provide industry-leading certification and grading while also creating a fresh look, ensuring more efficient service and maximizing security for hassle-free retail operations,” he said.
The institute issued its first diamond report 45 years ago in Antwerp.
For more information on the new report, visit the IGI website.
Current customers can also find options to replace original reports with the new design on its website.
They will now be printed horizontally, instead of its original vertical format, on tearless paper for easier readability and increased durability.
“We believe in the prosperity of the jewelry market and felt that there was no time like the present to reveal a new look,” said IGI CEO Roland Lorie in a press release announcing the redesign.
The new format will be applied to its natural diamond, colored stone and jewelry reports.
The redesigned reports will also have new safety features, including a tamper evident security label by security printing company CertiEye, which authenticates the IGI seal.
Customer feedback has been positive, Lorie said.
“By evolving the design, we are continuing to provide industry-leading certification and grading while also creating a fresh look, ensuring more efficient service and maximizing security for hassle-free retail operations,” he said.
The institute issued its first diamond report 45 years ago in Antwerp.
For more information on the new report, visit the IGI website.
Current customers can also find options to replace original reports with the new design on its website.
Get the Daily News >