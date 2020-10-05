AIGS Opens Second Lab in China

Bangkok—Just a few months after it opened its first lab branch in China, the Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences has opened a second in the market to meet growing demand.

Clients now can take their gems for grading at the AIGS lab take-in window in Shenzhen.

The Bangkok-based institute said it has long had close ties with the Chinese market, with many Chinese students taking courses at its gemology school and the lab in Thailand offering gem lab services for Chinese customers.

Its Shanghai branch opened in June, marking its entry into the country.

The Shenzhen and Shanghai locations offer a comprehensive range of gemstone and jewelry analysis reports, for stones including rubies, sapphires and emeralds.

Gems are returned to clients with a report after 5-7 days, AIGS said.

The new take-in window is located at Room 4F-005a, Gold Plaza, No. 1 Shuibei Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen and can be contacted at 0755-8224-6094 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

“COVID or no COVID, life goes on,” said AIGS Chairman Kennedy Ho. “We are opening our branch in Shenzhen in response to many requests from our Chinese clients. The new take-in window will add great value for our customers in China, many of whom we have known for a long time.”

AIGS also announced a gemstone report memo program in response to the challenges COVID-19 presents to the trade, particularly the inability to visit clients in person to buy or sell stones.

“Because of this, many clients request gemstones on memo. Shipping gemstones to clients and back is expensive. Not only that, you can only send gemstones to one client at a time,” Ho said.

The lab’s new gem report memo program allows dealers to send an AIGS report to clients through a barcode.

The report includes a 360-degree video of the gemstone professionally shot so clients have a good idea of the color and clarity of the gemstone, the lab said.

The program is currently testing, with select clients using it on a trial basis.