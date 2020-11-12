National Jeweler

GIA’s Express Diamond Services Are Coming Back

By Michelle Graff
The Gemological Institute of America is offering its Express Diamond Services again this holiday season. They’re available to clients in the U.S. with a current GIA client agreement. (Photo credit: GIA)

Carlsbad, Calif.—It’s the most wonderful time of the year … for those looking to get their diamonds graded quickly.

On Wednesday, the Gemological Institute of America announced it is bringing back its Express Diamond Services this holiday season.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the services will be available earlier but for a shorter period.

In addition, this year GIA is offering expedited grading for lab-grown diamonds, something it has not done in the past.

Express Diamond Services will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 21. During that time, GIA will grade and return diamonds for clients in the United States in 24 hours at no charge.

(Last year, the dates were Dec. 1 to early in the new year.)

To participate, U.S. clients who have a current GIA client agreement should write “HOLIDAY” on their memo for diamonds submitted to GIA’s New York or Carlsbad, California laboratories.

Express Diamond Services are available for D-to-Z natural and lab-grown diamonds, with services limited to the GIA Diamond Grading Report, Diamond Dossier, Laboratory-Grown Diamond Report—which GIA changed this year—or the Laboratory-Grown Diamond Report-Dossier.

For more information, visit the GIA website.

 





