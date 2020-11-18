This Company Is the New Distributor for the DiaCam360

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—Sy Kessler Sales/GemOro is the new official global master distributor for DiaCam360, which takes pictures of both white and natural color diamonds.The fully automated instrument takes 360-degree shots of diamonds, both rough and polished, for business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing.No technical knowledge or photography skills are needed to operate the DiaCam360, which is used by diamond and gemstone manufacturers, dealers, retailers, online resellers and grading laboratories.It is now available through all participating GemOro dealers for $6,999.95, with rental and leasing options available.For more info contact GemOro at 800-527-0719,, or visit its website, GemOroProducts.com