IDCA Elects New Board, Committee for 2021

New York—The Indian Diamond & Colorstone Association Inc. has elected a new board of directors and executive committee for 2021.

The not-for-profit organization, which provides networking platform and promotes the business of its members in the United States, announced last week that Haridas Kotahwala of Royal India USA will be the organization’s president.

Ashi Diamonds LLC’s Rajeev Pandya has been elected vice president.



Rutali Gandhi of Sagar Star Corp. is secretary, while Amit Jhalani of TBR International Inc. is treasurer and Paramount Gems Inc.’s Parag Jain has been elected joint secretary.

The incoming directors for 2021 are:

Navneet Chordia, Galaxy USA Inc.;

Aniket Parikh, Terra Cor Diamonds;

Kailash Rawat, Rawat Gems LLC;

Vibhor Saraf, Trillion Emerald Inc.;

Anshal Shah, Suraj Impex Inc.; and

Vipul Shah, Glory Gems Inc.



Sujan Doshi, of S.A. Diamonds Inc., and Sailesh Lakhi, of Sparkles & Colors USA Inc., will continue as directors in 2021.

IDCA extended its thanks to the board members who retiring:

Shrenil Bhansali, Fairway Diamonds Inc.;

Nitin Jobanputra, Sanghvi Diamonds LLC;

Prakash Mehta, Interings Inc.;

Prashant Mehta, Dia Expressions;

Shiksha Naheta, Empresa Jewels;

Shekhar Shah, Real Gems Inc.; and

Nilesh Sheth, Nice Diamonds.