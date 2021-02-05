National Jeweler

GIA Accepting 2021 Scholarship Applications

GIA on-campus scholarship availability will be limited this year due to COVID-19-related restrictions, as the institute prioritizes distance learning.

Carlsbad, Calif.—GIA is accepting scholarship applications for its educational programs.

From now until March 31, applications will be accepted for classes that start June through December of this year.

Prospective students can apply for distance education programs. There will be limited on-campus scholarship availability due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

GIA received a “record-breaking” number of applications in the previous application cycle, said Duncan Pay, GIA senior vice president of education and chief academic officer, in a press release about the scholarships.

“This cycle was also the first time we began offering need-based scholarships. We are committed to helping make GIA education accessible to all as we continue to evolve how we recruit and engage with our students.”

The number of scholarships and the dollar amount of each award will vary by campus location.

GIA has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships to more than 3,000 students since 2010.

For more information about the scholarship program, visit the GIA website.

 





