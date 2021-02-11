GIA Now Accepting Applications for Liddicoat Fellowships
Carlsbad, Calif.—Scientists in geology, minerology, geochemistry and other related fields have from now through the end of July to apply for a fellowship at the Gemological Institute of America.
GIA’s Richard T. Liddicoat Postdoctoral Research Fellowships give early-career scientists who are focused on problems related to mineralogy, crystallography, geochemistry and the gemology of diamonds, colored gemstones and pearls “unrivalled” access to gemstones, said Tom Moses, executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer.
“GIA’s research deepens the world’s understanding of gemstones, building knowledge about Earth’s formation and development, and also contributes to GIA’s deeply held mission to protect all who cherish and value gems and their mineral origins,” he said.
Research fellows will be able to work with both rough and polished natural, laboratory-grown and treated gemstones as well as in-house research tools including:
— FTIR;
— UV-Vis-NIR absorption;
— Raman, photoluminescence and EPR spectrometers;
— SEM microscope equipped with EDS and CL spectroscopy and imaging;
— Laser ablation ICP-MS; and
— A CVD diamond growth lab with laser cutting and polishing capabilities.
GIA also facilitates access to outside research facilities.
Created in 2014 and named to honor former GIA President Liddicoat, the “Father of Gemology,” the fellowships can be done at GIA’s Carlsbad or New York campuses.
There are two openings for 2021.
The start date of each fellowship is flexible, though applicants do have to have their Ph.D. in a relevant field by the start date, preferably within the last three years.
GIA said the fellowship includes a “competitive” annual stipend, research funding and travel subsidies for approved off-site research. Benefits include full health, dental and vision insurance and, potentially, reimbursement for relocation expenses.
Appointments are generally for one year, though they could be extended to two based on mutual agreement.
Applications are due by July 31.
For more information and to apply, go to the GIA website.
RELATED CONTENT: Going Deep—What GIA Learned About Blue Diamonds
Get the Daily News >