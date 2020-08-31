Former Polygon Exec Tapped to Head Get Diamonds
Antwerp—Diamond trading platform Get Diamonds has chosen a CEO.
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses announced Monday Kim E. Pelletier will head the exchange.
An industry veteran, Pelletier most recently served as president of IGC Jewelry and Diamonds in Chicago.
Prior to that, she held executive positions at Jacmel, John Hardy and Hearts On Fire/Memoire.
Pelletier also spent three years as vice president of sales and marketing at another diamond trading platform, Polygon, and was a field director for De Beers’ Diamond Promotion Service.
She said: “I am both thrilled and humbled to be offered this exciting new challenge.
“A B2B diamond trading platform created by and for the members it serves is clearly an idea whose time has come. Finding new ways to deliver strong business value to diamond companies and retail jewelers at Polygon was one of the most fulfilling challenges I’ve ever had. This will reprise that role, but now with a truly global reach and with the full backing of the WFDB itself.”
The WFDB owns the platform, and it is powered by Israel-based technology company Lucy Platforms.
It also has a 12-member board of directors comprised of industry leaders from around the world.
RELATED CONTENT: Get Diamonds Is JA’s Newest Member Benefit PartnerGet Diamonds launched in March after a mid-pandemic price drop on RapNet ignited calls for a diamond trading platform that’s independent and overseen by a group of diamantaires, not one individual.
