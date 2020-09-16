Yoram Dvash Elected WFDB President

Antwerp, Belgium—Diamantaire Yoram Dvash has been elected president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

He is the owner of manufacturing and trading company Y. Dvash Diamonds Ltd. and is currently serving his second three-year term as president of the Israel Diamond Exchange.

Dvash is also on the WFDB executive committee.

He stepped in as acting president in April after Ernie Blom stepped down after eight years.

Dvash was officially elected to serve a three-year term during a World Diamond Congress online session.

Lin Qiang, president of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and Moshe Salem, president of the Diamond Club West Coast in Los Angeles, were elected to serve as vice presidents.

Rony Unterman was re-elected secretary-general and Mehul Shah was re-elected treasurer-general.

Dvash said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has made this year difficult, there is a return to normal demand in major markets, and noted that the diamond industry had its share of problems before the virus.

“The industry has been suffering from a lack of profitability, a shortage of financing and reduced demand. It needs to transform to meet the demands of the twenty-first century. That means adopting the values of the day—transparency, sustainability and consumer confidence. It means working together with regulators to create rules and measures that benefit all.”

The WFDB’s open sessions are available to watch on YouTube.