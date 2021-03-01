Israel Diamond Exchange Elects New President

Ramat Gan, Israel—The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has a new president: second-generation diamantaire Boaz Moldawsky.

IDE members elected Moldawsky last week following a “tense” election that included a second round of voting. They also voted in 16 members of the IDE Board of Directors.

The 54-year-old is the co-CEO of the Moldawsky Group, and his family is among the founders of the Israeli diamond industry.

He also has served as vice president of the Israel Diamond Exchange and chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute.

Moldawsky succeeds Yoram Dvash, who announced in late 2020 that he would not seek a third term as head of the IDE. Dvash is now chair of the Israel Diamond Institute, as well as serving as president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

“The members of the Diamond Exchange have chosen an experienced and responsible management,” Moldawsky said in a press release about the election.

“It is an honor and privilege for me to lead the exchange in the coming years, and especially during such a complex and challenging period for the industry. The Diamond Exchange represents a key sector of the Israeli economy and I am convinced that we will bring it to renewed growth.”