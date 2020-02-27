Gem Legacy Raising Funds for Solar Panel for Kenyan Orphanage

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Royal Oak, Mich.—Industry nonprofit Gem Legacy has launched a project to supply a children’s orphanage in Kenya with a much-needed solar panel.The 501(c)(3) provides education, vocational training and local economies in East African colored gemstone mining communities.As part of its 2020 Focus on Health initiative, Gem Legacy debuted a campaign to raise the funds for a solar panel for the Mwatate Children’s Home, which houses more than 30 children ranging in age from 5 to 18, in southern Kenya.Electricity costs are a major burden on the home’s finances. According to Gem Legacy, the cost of the solar panel will pay for itself over a five-year period through savings collected from lower electricity costs.The organization added it will benefit the home in two ways: providing hot water for personal hygiene and sanitary facilities, and light for educational purposes, like doing homework.Gem Legacy is aiming for $5,120 to cover the cost of the solar panel.“The Mwatate Children’s Home is a community effort, and its success in supporting the kids has been largely due to the presence of gemstones. But the need is greater than the local ability to fund it,” Gem Legacy Executive Director Roger Dery said.“Our vision is that the global gem and jewelry community will rally around the marginalized in colored gemstone mining communities.”For more information or to donate, emailor visit GemLegacy.com