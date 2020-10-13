Diamonds Do Good to Award $30K to Families of US Health Care Workers
New York—Diamonds Do Good is set to dole out $150,000 to communities in need, including one outside of the diamond mining industry.
Founded in 2006, the nonprofit organization supports programs that empower mining communities around the world, from Africa to North America.
However, in light of COVID-19’s devastating toll, some of DDG’s most recent grants will benefit a group outside of the industry, specifically family members of American health care workers who have died of COVID-19.
DDG has earmarked $30,000 to go to the Brave of Heart Fund, established to provide cash grant awards to deceased frontline workers’ families to go toward immediate financial needs like funeral costs, counseling and living expenses.
DDG President, Anna Martin, commented, “Although the Brave of Heart Fund is outside DDG’s normal purview of beneficiaries, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone around the world this year. It is only right that we do what we can to help in these unprecedented times.”
The remaining $120,000 available through DDG’s most recent fundraising will support girls’ education, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment and higher education opportunities.
In Tanzania, grants will fund education for girls through the Flaviana Matata Foundation.
In Botswana, money will go to organization Sentebale's “Let Youth Lead” program, which empowers children with HIV.
Lastly, in Canada’s Northwest Territories, DDG is supporting indigenous community youths with scholarships to technical training programs in the diamond industry, plus entrepreneurship and environmental studies programs through Mine Training Society.
