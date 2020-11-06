Israel Diamond Institute Elects New Chair

Ramat Gan—The Israel Diamond Institute, the nonprofit organization that represents all facets of the Israeli diamond industry, has a new chair.

IDI announced Wednesday that Yoram Dvash will take over from Boaz Moldawsky, who resigned last week.

Moldawsky stepped into the chair role on an interim basis in January 2018, replacing Shmuel Schnitzer. IDI’s board of directors elected him to a three-year term the following February.

He is now running for president of the Israel Diamond Exchange, a spokesperson for the exchange said.



Dvash, 56, owns diamond manufacturing and trading company Y. Dvash Diamonds Ltd. and is the current president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

He also has been the president of the Israel Diamond Exchange for the past five years but announced last week that he won’t seek a third term when elections are held next month.

In a release announcing his election as IDI chair, Dvash said he wasn’t looking to take on another public role in the Israeli diamond industry after opting not to run for IDE president again, but decided to do so at the urging of colleagues.

“Working for this industry is in my blood,” he said. “The tremendous support that I have received only strengthens my commitment to do my best in this position.”