Diamond Foundry Names Head of Public Policy
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
San Francisco—Diamond Foundry has appointed Gwyneth Borden as its first head of public policy alongside the release of its public policy agenda.
Borden has worked in the public policy field in the public, private and nonprofit sectors with her experience spanning Capitol Hill, local government, trade associations and a 10-year career at IBM.
She is also the chair of San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency.
“My role is to advance both public policy and corporate social responsibility initiatives that are critical to our business and the world,” said Borden in an email to National Jeweler.
“I look forward to sharing the story of innovation in an industry that touches the lives of many.”
The lab-grown diamond company plans to work more closely with community-based organizations, as well as elected and appointed leaders, to address climate change through technological innovation, said CEO R. Martin Roscheisen in a press release about the appointment.
“Diamond Foundry was built on the idea that values matter because decisions that companies and consumers make affect our planet and influence its future. Leading with a strong public policy leader and agenda aligns with our values.”
The company outlined its new policy agenda, which includes environmental sustainability, supporting domestic manufacturing and research and development, a “sound” immigration policy, and encouraging innovation.
The full policy agenda can be found on the Diamond Foundry website.
“I am thrilled to work with a company whose mission is rooted in sustainable innovation with
the belief that you can do well while doing good,” said Borden in a statement.
“Our public policy agenda focuses on ensuring we achieve our mission and we are excited that many of our priorities are consistent with that of the Biden-Harris Administration.”
