Diamonds Do Good Hosting Online Talk on Diversity
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Diamonds Do Good will host its third Virtual Global Conversation next week, focusing on how increasing diversity and fostering inclusion can be good for business.
The online event is scheduled for Thursday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern.
It will open with Rebecca Foerster, president of both Diamonds Do Good and Alrosa USA, who will be conducting an in-depth interview with key leaders from Botswana.
Foerster will be in conversation with His Excellency Onkokame Kitso Mokaila, the current ambassador to the United States from Botswana; Mmetla Masire, the permanent secretary at Botswana’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy; and Botswana-based jewelry designer Boitshoko Kebakile of House of Divinity.
RELATED CONTENT: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—Why They Matter
Following that conversation, Sally Morrison, De Beers Group’s PR director of natural diamonds, will moderate a discussion on diversity among jewelry designers and U.S. retailers.
Designers slated to participate in the discussion are Lola Oladunjoye of Paris-based Lola Fenhirst, Roxanne Rajcoomar-Hadden of London-based RRH Jewelry, and Lorraine West of Brooklyn, New York-based Lorraine West Jewelry.
Kecia Caffie, senior vice president and general manager at Signet Jewelers-owned Piercing Pagoda, and Jennifer Gandia, co-owner at New York retailer Greenwich St. Jewelers, are the retailers scheduled to participate.
Diamonds Do Good’s virtual discussion is free, although donations to support the organization’s beneficiaries are welcome.
Anyone who donates $50 or more will receive a thank you gift.
To register to attend the talk, go through Matchbox Virtual or visit the Diamonds Do Good website.
The online event is scheduled for Thursday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern.
It will open with Rebecca Foerster, president of both Diamonds Do Good and Alrosa USA, who will be conducting an in-depth interview with key leaders from Botswana.
Foerster will be in conversation with His Excellency Onkokame Kitso Mokaila, the current ambassador to the United States from Botswana; Mmetla Masire, the permanent secretary at Botswana’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy; and Botswana-based jewelry designer Boitshoko Kebakile of House of Divinity.
RELATED CONTENT: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—Why They Matter
Following that conversation, Sally Morrison, De Beers Group’s PR director of natural diamonds, will moderate a discussion on diversity among jewelry designers and U.S. retailers.
Designers slated to participate in the discussion are Lola Oladunjoye of Paris-based Lola Fenhirst, Roxanne Rajcoomar-Hadden of London-based RRH Jewelry, and Lorraine West of Brooklyn, New York-based Lorraine West Jewelry.
Kecia Caffie, senior vice president and general manager at Signet Jewelers-owned Piercing Pagoda, and Jennifer Gandia, co-owner at New York retailer Greenwich St. Jewelers, are the retailers scheduled to participate.
Diamonds Do Good’s virtual discussion is free, although donations to support the organization’s beneficiaries are welcome.
Anyone who donates $50 or more will receive a thank you gift.
To register to attend the talk, go through Matchbox Virtual or visit the Diamonds Do Good website.
Get the Daily News >