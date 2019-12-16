De Beers’ Sales Drop 26%, Production Forecast Cut for ‘20

In an email to National Jeweler, De Beers spokesman David Johnson elaborated on what made 2019 so tough for the miner.

He said a weak 2018 holiday season meant retailers did not need to restock early in the year.



This created an “amplified impact on demand up through the value chain,” affecting diamond manufacturers, who continue to struggle to secure financing for their operations, and mining companies like De Beers.

That’s why De Beers sold less rough in 2019 and has cut its production forecast for the next couple years.

Johnson said De Beers’ struggles are not the result of losing market share to lab-grown diamonds.



“The lab-grown diamond market remains very small compared with the natural diamond market (around 1-2 percent of the size of the natural diamond market), and all our research shows that consumers see natural diamonds and LGDs as different product categories, suited to different occasions.



“As noted above, consumer demand for diamond jewelry has been broadly stable compared with last year, and the changes in our rough diamond sales and production outlook are a result of the midstream challenges we’ve seen, rather than being related to anything at the consumer level of the industry.”