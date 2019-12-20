5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

New York—Did last-minute shopping leave you out of the loop? Here are five stories to catch you up on last week’s jewelry news.
1. De Beers’ Sales Drop 26%, Production Forecast Cut for ‘20
Parent company Anglo American said it’s been a “tough market” for diamonds.
2. So Long: The Big Stores We Bid Farewell to in 2019
Associate Editor Lenore Fedow reflects on Samuels Jewelers, Barneys New York, Charming Charlie, and more of the retailers that closed their doors this year.
3. Lessons in Creating a Retail Experience from David Yurman
President Carol Pennelli weighs in as the brand unveils its new Manhattan flagship.
4. See the Jewels Worn to the World’s Most Exclusive Debutante Ball
They’re designed by a fourth-generation diamantaire.
5. 10-Year Rewind: The Biggest Developments of the Decade
Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff recounts the stories and trends of 2010-2019 that had the greatest impact on the fine jewelry industry.
