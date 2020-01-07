IDCA Elects President, Board for 2020

Haridas Kotahwala

New York—The Indian Diamond & Colorstone Association Inc. recently elected Haridas Kotahwala as its new president.Kotahwala, a fourth-generation jeweler who runs Royal India USA Inc. alongside his family, was chosen to head the not-for-profit organization at the IDCA board of directors meeting held in late November.Also at the meeting, the board elected Nitin Jobanputra of Sanghvi Diamonds LLC as vice president and Sujan Doshi of S.A. Diamonds as treasurer.Shekhar Shah of Real Gems Inc. and Shiksha Naheta of Empresa Jewels will continue as secretary and joint secretary, respectively.IDCA board members continuing for 2020 include: Shrenil Bhansali of Fairway Diamonds Inc.; Prakash Mehta of Interings Inc., Prashant Mehta of Dia Expressions; Sailesh Lakhi of Sparkles & Colors USA Inc.; and Nice Diamonds’ Nilesh Sheth.Rutali Gandhi of Sagarstar Corp. was elected to the IDCA board as a new member. She is the second woman on the IDCA board.She is joined by Parag Jain of Paramount Gems and Amit Jhalani of TBR International, who are also new to the board.Completing their terms as directors were Mehul Shah of Shivani Gems Inc. and Rajeev Pandya of Ashi Diamonds LLC.