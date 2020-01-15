Bonas Announces Dates for Next Colored Stone Tender

Bangkok—Bonas has announced it will hold a gemstone tender concurrent with the February Bangkok trade show and March Hong Kong show.
For the first time, the company’s gemstone tender will be held alongside the Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair at the Impact Challenger Center. Viewings will be held from Tuesday, Feb. 25 to Thursday, Feb. 27 at the center.
Viewings will also take place during the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4 at the SkyCity Marriott Hotel.
The tender will feature about 500 lots of colored gemstones.
Key pieces include an 8.88-carat no heat ruby from Pakistan, a 14.90-carat no heat Burmese sapphire, a 23.74-carat no heat padparadscha sapphire and a 32.5-carat untreated cat’s eye chrysoberyl.
Full details of all goods will be available at the end of the month, including indicative prices for some key pieces in the tender, Bonas told National Jeweler.
The international tender house has been in the diamond business for more than 140 years, typically organizing rough diamond sales on behalf of diamond miners and providing consulting services along the diamond supply chain.
It began offering colored gemstone tenders in September 2017, with the first one held in Hong Kong.
This was followed by a second in Hong Kong a year later, then one in Bangkok in February 2019 and another in Hong Kong in September 2019.
Participation in the upcoming event is on a registration-only basis. It will be an online highest bid tender via BonasColouredGems.com.
The sale closes Thursday, March 5 at 9 a.m. Antwerp (CET) time (4 p.m. Hong Kong Time).
To register, contact the company by calling Henry Lam at +32 (3) 233 70 80 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
