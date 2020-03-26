National Jeweler

Alrosa Is Selling Its Big Rough Diamonds Online

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
A sample of the information provided about a rough diamond in Alrosa’s digital tender
Moscow—Due to travel restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, Alrosa announced it is selling its largest rough diamonds via digital tender.

The miner said Wednesday it has canceled its upcoming in-person auction of “special-sized rough”—diamonds weighing more than 10.8 carats—opting instead to hold the tender on its digital platform.

The sale is taking place now through April 6.

The digital tender gives customers a full digital scan of each rough diamond and comprehensive data—such as shape, inclusions, anticipated color and fluorescence—allowing potential buyers to perform a detailed evaluation of the rough.

The data is provided in a standard Sarine Advisor’s planning format.

Alrosa said the digital tender won’t replace the traditional trading model going forward but, instead, offers a solution for those working remotely right now.

It added it will negotiate with customers on payment terms and logistics.

Alrosa has been holding monthly digital tenders since October 2019.



TAGS:   Mining , Big & Important Diamonds , Coronavirus
