10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Alrosa announced a steep cut in diamond production for 2020 while the American Gem Society was forced to cancel its annual awards dinner in New York but did reopen its lab.
In other news, Royal Chain released a collection for Italy and Peter Smith assembled a playlist, while Omi Privé revealed the winner of the sapphire pendant giveaway it organized to honor the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1. Alrosa to Cut Production Up to 18% This Year
The company said it will mine 28 -31 million carats of diamonds in 2020, down from its initial projection of 34 million carats.
2. AGS Reopens Labs, Cancels Circle of Distinction Dinner
In light of safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual awards presentation will not be held this July.
3. Stuller Hosts Month-Long Virtual Event
The jewelry supplier’s online event will showcase new products, host live Q&A sessions, and more throughout the month of June.
4. This Mississippi Nurse Won Omi’s Pendant Giveaway
Jesica M. is a nurse practitioner who has continued to go into work throughout the crisis while also coordinating testing statewide.
5. Rembrandt Charms’ Latest Contest Benefits COVID-19 ‘Heroes’
Entrants must describe a nominee using Rembrandt charm styles.
6. Patek Philippe Given to 1918 Pandemic Doctor Heads to Auction
Physician Rupert Blue led the U.S. through several disease outbreaks in the early 1900s and eventually was named surgeon general.
7. Designers Say E-Commerce, Instagram Sales Provide a COVID-19 Bright Spot
The pandemic has changed fine jewelry sales but not stopped them.
8. Royal Chain’s Latest Offerings Are All About Italy
The Piazza Di Spagna collection is made in Italy, where factory restrictions were lifted earlier this month.
9. Here’s How AGTA Will Do Its Spectrum Awards This Year
The competition will move back to October, and there are two new categories in the mix.
10. Squirrel Spotting: 20 Songs for Sanity’s Sake
Seventy-plus days into isolation, Peter Smith takes a break from sharing reopening tips to give us his ultimate lockdown playlist.
