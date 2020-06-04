Signet Exec Joins the Natural Diamond Council
New York—The Natural Diamond Council has made a trade-facing hire.
The organization announced Wednesday that effective June 1, Gabrielle Grazi, who spent the last seven years with Signet Jewelers Ltd., is its new vice president, retail.
In this role, Grazi will oversee retailer strategy and the NDC’s e-learning, content and marketing initiatives directed at the trade. She also will provide leadership for key trade conferences and events.
“Gabrielle brings a wealth of experience and powerful insight from her last role, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team. Her leadership will bring immense value not only to the NDC but to the collective industry as we work toward our common goals,” Kayel said in a news release.
Grazi comes to the NDC from Signet, where she worked as a regional director of stores, served as an adviser on the jewelry retailer’s Diversity Leadership Team and chaired the Women’s Business Resource Group.
Prior to that, she spent three years at Juicy Couture and eight years at tween fashion retailer Limited Too.
The Natural Diamond Council is the new name for the Diamond Producers Association. It relaunched this week.
“I’m honored to be joining the Natural Diamond Council at such an extraordinary time,” Grazi said.
“I’m confident and excited about the mission and vision of NDC and Only Natural Diamonds and look forward to partnering with retailers to leverage our content, tools and resources to reassert the diamond dream in an impactful way directly with their customers.”
