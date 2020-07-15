National Jeweler

De Beers Names New CFO

By Michelle Graff
Sarah Kuijlaars is the new CFO of De Beers Group, effective Sept. 1. She replaces Nimesh Patel, who’s leaving the company July 26.

London—De Beers Group announced Wednesday that it’s hired a new chief financial officer to replace Nimesh Patel, who’s leaving the company at the end of the month.

 Sarah Kuijlaars will join the company Sept. 1 as CFO and will be part of the De Beers Group board and executive committee.

She comes to De Beers after two years at Arcadis NV, a global design and engineering consultancy based in Amsterdam.

Prior to that, Kuijlaars was deputy CFO at Rolls Royce Holdings PLC and held a number of senior financial leadership roles at Royal Dutch Shell PLC, where she worked for 25 years.

Kuijlaars speaks five languages—Dutch, English, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish—and has worked in numerous locations around the world, including Nigeria, Russia, Brazil and the Middle East. 

She holds a mathematics degree from Oxford University, is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, an associate member of Corporate Treasurers, and a non-executive director at Aggreko PLC, an international provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services.

Kuijlaars said in a statement: “I’m very pleased to be joining De Beers Group and the diamond industry. I look forward to working with the leadership team and colleagues and partners around the world to help deliver the company’s strategy.”





