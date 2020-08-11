Alrosa Just Dug Up This 236-Carat Diamond
Moscow—Alrosa announced the recovery of the largest natural color diamond it has ever dug up in Russia.
The miner uncovered a 236-carat intense yellow-brown color diamond from the Ebelyakh mine in Yakutia. It measures 47 mm x 24 mm x 22 mm.
Alrosa estimates the diamond is between 120 and 230 million years old.
“Such a large natural color rough diamond is a unique discovery,” said Pavel Vinikhin, head of the Diamonds of Alrosa cutting and polishing division, in a statement.
“Now, the stone is at Alrosa’s United Selling Organization being studied and evaluated by our specialists. After that, we will decide whether to give it to our manufacturers for cutting or sell it as a rough. Of course, cutters in any country will be interested in such a diamond, as it has the potential to give several high-quality polished diamonds.”
Alrosa noted the mine has produced a number of other fancy color diamonds, including three within a one-month span in the summer of 2017—an intense yellow, a pink and a purple-pink.
Last year, Alrosa sold the “Firebird” yellow diamond to Graff.
Alrosa cut the 20.69-carat stone from a 34.17-carat rough diamond recovered from Ebelyakh in 2017.
The Ebelyakh mine is operated by Alrosa subsidiary Almazy Anabara and is located on the Anabar River.
