Tech-Focused Diamond Manufacturer HB Antwerp Adds 2 to Team
Antwerp, Belgium—HB Antwerp, the company that made headlines when it signed on to analyze and cut the Sewelô diamond for Louis Vuitton, has recruited two industry veterans to its team.
Boaz Lev is leaving Malca-Amit Belgium to join HB Antwerp as a managing partner and the operations director.
Lev started at Malca-Amit—and in the diamond industry—in 2008 and rose to become managing director of the security and logistics company’s Antwerp operations.
Prior to that, he launched Malca-Amit’s Gem Lab Services and Gem Trade Services.
Also joining HB Antwerp is Margaux Donckier, who will be the company’s director of communications and external affairs.
Donckier has spent the past six years working in communications for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, first as communications manager and spokesperson before being promoted to head of communications in January 2017.
Karen Rentmeesters will take over Donckier’s duties at AWDC.
A diamond manufacturing company with a focus on technology, HB Antwerp uses the latest planning and polishing technologies, blockchain and artificial intelligence to take stones from rough to polished.
In addition the Sewelô diamond, HB Antwerp is the company that agreed to buy all Lucara Diamonds’ large stones (10.8 carats and up) through the end of 2020.
