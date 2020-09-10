IDI, AWDC to Hold Digital Trade Show on Virtual Diamond Boutique

National Jeweler

The second digital diamond trade show from the Israel Diamond Institute and Antwerp World Diamond Centre will take place on the Virtual Diamond Boutique platform.
Ramat Gan, Israel—In lieu of in-person trading, the Israel Diamond Institute and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre will hold a virtual trade show next week.

It’s the second online diamond trade show from the two organizations. The first was held March 30 to April 3.

This time, the show will take place on the Virtual Diamond Boutique trading platform, and will have a live video chat element for exhibitors and buyers to communicate.

“This virtual show is an excellent opportunity to do business in a safe and convenient environment,” said Israel Diamond Institute Managing Director Aviel Elia.

“Since all trade shows have been cancelled due to the pandemic we sought a digital alternative for members of the Israeli Diamond Industry. The first show exceeded our expectations. We therefore decided to continue with this venture and we are confident that this show will also deliver positive results.”

Scheduled for Sept. 14-17, the digital diamond trade show will charge exhibitors a “nominal” fee, IDI said. A total of 24 Israeli diamond companies are confirmed to exhibit.

The show will feature only natural diamonds.

Interested buyers can register to attend the online show here.



