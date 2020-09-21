Golden Globe-Nominated Actress Fronts New Diamond Campaign

National Jeweler

Actress Ana de Armas (“Knives Out” and the upcoming Bond movie, “No Time to Die”) is the new global ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council and the face of its new marketing campaign, “For Moments Like No Other.”
New York—Viewers of the Primetime Emmy Awards held Sunday night (virtually, of course) got a first look at the new consumer-facing campaign from the Natural Diamond Council.

Featuring the tagline “For Moments Like No Other,” it stars actress Ana de Armas, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in 2019’s “Knives Out” and will play a CIA agent named Paloma in the upcoming James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”

Shot along the Portugal coast in July, the crux of the campaign is to promote natural diamonds not just for engagements but as ways to mark myriad special moments between partners, as well as among friends and family.

Its aim is to “[throw] out the rule book of how and when diamonds should be worn,” said Kristina Buckley Kayel, the council’s managing director for North America, during an online launch presentation last week.

The campaign features trendier jewelry—stacking rings, chokers, ear cuffs—alongside classic pieces and is backed by a song that’s blend of old and new, too. “ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee is part of the chorus from Frank Valli’s 1967 hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” looped over synthesizers.

WATCH: The New Commercial Promoting Natural Diamonds

The 30-second commercial that aired during the Emmys was the main video for the campaign, which will run through spring 2021.

Shorter versions, including behind-the-scenes footage, will be used on social media; air on regular TV channels including TLC, Bravo, the Hallmark channel and Lifetime; and appear on streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Fire.

The campaign also has a print element, with advertisements set to appear in the November 2020 issues of Vogue and Vanity Fair, in The New York Times, and on the websites of online publications like Bustle and Who What Wear.


“Our target audience is her, predominately, 21 to 45 years old, average household income around $75,000,” said Kayel, adding the media plan has a frequency of just over seven, meaning the target audience will be served the ad at least seven times between now and the end of the year.

20200921 Ana de Armas Bond girl 1The still hero image from the campaign. In it, de Armas wears the “Anerise” ear cuff from KatKim, diamond huggie and bezel drop earrings from Anita Ko, Eriness’ diamond baguette circle pendant, the “Hepburn” choker from Anita Ko in rose gold and, on her fingers, Jade Trau’s “Catherine” eternity band and KatKim’s “Emerald Sunset” ring.

Swedish fashion photographer Camilla Åkrans shot the campaign, with Manu Cossu directing.

It features jewelry from a range of designers, including Anita Ko, KatKim, Ana Khouri, Jade Trau, Suzanne Kalan, Lorraine Schwartz, Marla Aaron, Fernando Jorge, Foundrae and Nikos Koulis.

In addition to the United States, the campaign will advertise natural diamonds in the United Kingdom, China and India.

“For Moments Like No Other” is the first campaign for the Natural Diamond Council since it changed its name from the Diamonds Producers Association earlier this year and scrapped its old marketing campaign, “Real Is Rare, Real Is a Diamond.”

It is also, the council said, the first non-brand-specific campaign for diamonds fronted by a celebrity.

To see more from the campaign, visit the council’s consumer-facing website, Only Natural Diamonds.

Retailers interested in obtaining marketing materials for the campaign should email the Natural Diamond Council at iThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..


