NCDIA Going With Volunteer Board of Directors for 2021

By Michelle Graff
New York—Because of the ongoing challenges brought on by the pandemic, the Natural Color Diamond Association will operate with a smaller, all-volunteer board of directors next year.

Normally, the not-for-profit organization, which focuses on education around natural color diamonds, has a five-member board that’s newly elected every year.

Next year, though, NCDIA will operate with a three-member board consisting of individuals who volunteered to serve.

“Enough has been said and written about the unprecedented times that we are all facing,” NCDIA said in a news release on the decision.

“Like the rest of the world, our industry is severely overwhelmed by the COVID-19 challenge and the struggle to run our individual businesses.”

The 2021 NCDIA board will be comprised of:
Alan Bronstein of Aurora Gems, president;
Paul Chieveley Williams of Diamwill BVBA, vice president; and
Ephraim Zion of Dehres Ltd., director.

Bronstein is the organization’s current president and while Williams is a director.

NCDIA said it will resume the practice of electing its board of directors in 2022.



