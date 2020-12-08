NCDIA Going With Volunteer Board of Directors for 2021
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Because of the ongoing challenges brought on by the pandemic, the Natural Color Diamond Association will operate with a smaller, all-volunteer board of directors next year.
Normally, the not-for-profit organization, which focuses on education around natural color diamonds, has a five-member board that’s newly elected every year.
Next year, though, NCDIA will operate with a three-member board consisting of individuals who volunteered to serve.
“Enough has been said and written about the unprecedented times that we are all facing,” NCDIA said in a news release on the decision.
“Like the rest of the world, our industry is severely overwhelmed by the COVID-19 challenge and the struggle to run our individual businesses.”
The 2021 NCDIA board will be comprised of:
Alan Bronstein of Aurora Gems, president;
Paul Chieveley Williams of Diamwill BVBA, vice president; and
Ephraim Zion of Dehres Ltd., director.
Bronstein is the organization’s current president and while Williams is a director.
NCDIA said it will resume the practice of electing its board of directors in 2022.
Normally, the not-for-profit organization, which focuses on education around natural color diamonds, has a five-member board that’s newly elected every year.
Next year, though, NCDIA will operate with a three-member board consisting of individuals who volunteered to serve.
“Enough has been said and written about the unprecedented times that we are all facing,” NCDIA said in a news release on the decision.
“Like the rest of the world, our industry is severely overwhelmed by the COVID-19 challenge and the struggle to run our individual businesses.”
The 2021 NCDIA board will be comprised of:
Alan Bronstein of Aurora Gems, president;
Paul Chieveley Williams of Diamwill BVBA, vice president; and
Ephraim Zion of Dehres Ltd., director.
Bronstein is the organization’s current president and while Williams is a director.
NCDIA said it will resume the practice of electing its board of directors in 2022.
Get the Daily News >