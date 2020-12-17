Gemologist Helen Molesworth Joins New Gemstone Trading Platform
Singapore—Gembridge, a new digital trading platform for gemstones and jewelry, has added to its team.
The company announced Wednesday the appointment of gemologist and jewelry historian Helen Molesworth as head of business development.
Molesworth’s experience is expansive, with a broad commercial, international and academic background, having worked with the trade, gemological laboratories and auction houses across Europe and Asia.
After specializing in ancient gems as part of a Classics degree from Oxford University, she went on to earn her FGA from the Gemmological Association of Great Britain with distinction and began working in jewelry immediately.
Molesworth was a professor of jewelry history in 2011 in Geneva and then joined Gübelin as managing director to create, launch and run a colored gemstone academy. She designed all the courses and built the business, which she operated out of Switzerland and Hong Kong and expanded into China.
She has traveled to gem shows and mine sites across the world, though she remains based in Geneva.
Molesworth also spent a decade as jewelry specialist for Sotheby’s and Christie’s in London and Geneva, where she handled, researched, and valued world-class gems and important collections, including the private jewelry collection of Princess Margaret in London in 2006.
Molesworth is a fellow of the Gemmological Associations of Great Britain and Hong Kong and the Society of Antiquaries in London, and has published and lectured widely on gem history from ancient times to modern, including creating texts for the Gübelin Gem Portraits and co-authoring “The Complete Content Cameos” book.
She joins Tony Brooke, chairman and gem industry veteran, and digital experts Nick Marrett and Mark Taylor, CEO and chief experience officer, respectively, on the Gembridge team.
The platform is still in test mode, but Gembridge is inviting interested trade members to register and begin the vetting process before the official launch in early 2021.
“Helen is a great addition to our team—her knowledge, passion and standing in the global industry are just so impressive. It’s talent like Helen who will ensure that Gembridge is a centerpiece in the digital future of the industry,” Marrett said.

