Appraisal Organizations to Discuss COVID-19 Concerns in Webinar

Reston, Va.—Three property appraisal organizations are joining forces to host a free webinar.

The Appraisers Association of America, American Society of Appraisers and International Society of Appraisers have partnered for “Navigating Personal Property Valuation COVID-19 Concerns,” scheduled for Thursday, April 2 from 1-3 p.m. EDT.

Presenting experts Lela Hersh, Edward Lewand Jr. and Timothy Luke will delve into considerations when valuing personal property assets during a crisis.

They will address topics like remote inspections, and best practices to ensure procedures and reports follow the latest recommended standards, particularly as it relates to valuation areas needing extra attention such as interviews, internal controls and risk assessment/documentation.

The experts also will offer advice on how appraisers can diversify their skills during these times.

Interested parties can register online and are encouraged to send questions or concerns related to COVID-19 by April 1 to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for discussion considerations.