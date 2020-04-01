National Jeweler

Appraisal Organizations to Discuss COVID-19 Concerns in Webinar

Reston, Va.—Three property appraisal organizations are joining forces to host a free webinar.

The Appraisers Association of America, American Society of Appraisers and International Society of Appraisers have partnered for Navigating Personal Property Valuation COVID-19 Concerns,” scheduled for Thursday, April 2 from 1-3 p.m. EDT.

Presenting experts Lela Hersh, Edward Lewand Jr. and Timothy Luke will delve into considerations when valuing personal property assets during a crisis.

They will address topics like remote inspections, and best practices to ensure procedures and reports follow the latest recommended standards, particularly as it relates to valuation areas needing extra attention such as interviews, internal controls and risk assessment/documentation.

The experts also will offer advice on how appraisers can diversify their skills during these times.

Interested parties can register online and are encouraged to send questions or concerns related to COVID-19 by April 1 to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for discussion considerations.

 





TAGS:   Education , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy