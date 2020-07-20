The British Royals Just Had an Epic Bridal Tiara Moment
London—In a sense, British royal Princess Beatrice had everything going against her Friday nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Like many brides during the pandemic, her original plans were significantly toned down and delayed.
The wedding was originally scheduled for May 29 at St. James Palace but rescheduled to July 17 at the decidedly more intimate Royal Chapel of All Saints with fewer than 30 people in attendance, per local government guidelines.
Unlike many brides during the pandemic, Beatrice had the added drama of being walked down the aisle by her father Prince Andrew, who has been so embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that he stepped down from royal duties last year.
Despite the difficult global and personal circumstances, Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter and, until now, the last single British royal of her generation, managed to stun with her choice of tiara.
Per royal tradition, Beatrice borrowed a tiara from her grandmother, but it wasn’t just any royal jewel.
The ninth in line to the throne wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, the same one Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.
Even her dress was a vintage gown belonging to the Queen of England.
It was a Norman Hartnell ivory peau de soie taffeta dress trimmed with duchess satin and encrusted with crystals, slightly redesigned with the addition of puff sleeves and refitted by the Queen’s senior dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin.
The royals have released four official portraits from Princess Beatrice’s big day so far, none with Prince Andrew pictured.
The only other jewelry Beatrice is pictured wearing is a smattering of personal gold bracelets that one can only assume hold personal significance to the bride.
