Association Dedicated to Jewelry History Is Offering Scholarships
New York—The Association for the Study of Jewelry & Related Arts has created two scholarship funds for students to attend its annual conference.
The first, funded by ASJRA member Cathy Gordon, has been created in memory of well-known, and well-loved, antique dealer Lenore Dailey.
Dailey, who died in February after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, was known for her enthusiasm and love for antique jewelry, and for always being willing to share her knowledge with younger dealers.
The scholarship created in her memory will allow eight students to attend the conference.
The second ASJRA-sponsored scholarship was created in memory of Dr. Saul Markowitz, the late husband of Yvonne Markowitz, ASJRA’s co-director.
Saul was a great supporter of Yvonne’s career, which culminated in her being named the Rita J. Kaplan and Susan B. Kaplan Curator of Jewelry at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the first such curatorship in America.
He died in February at the age of 78.
The scholarship created in his honor will make room for seven additional students to attend the conference.
If you are, or know of, a student—preferably a jewelry, metals or decorative arts student—who would be interested in one of the scholarships, contact ASJRA co-director Elyse Zorn Karlin at 410-465-8775 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The ASJRA’s 2020 conference, themed “Jewelry in America,” originally was set for April in New York but the association moved it to online in October because of COVID-19.
More information is available on the ASJRA website.
