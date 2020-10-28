ASA Offers Class to BriteCo Jewelry Appraisal Network
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Chicago—Jewelry appraisal and insurance company BriteCo and the American Society of Appraisers has announced a new partnership that offers an educational opportunity.
Available to BriteCo’s network of more than 1,800 jewelry retailers is the ASA’s “Fundamentals of Jewelry Appraisal” course.
The ASA is a professional society comprising all manner of gem and jewelry appraisers.
BriteCo insured members can take the society’s course online, debuting early next year, at a 20 percent discount.
An instructor that is an accredited senior appraiser with more than four decades of experience will lead the class.
Students will learn basic skills to appraise gems and jewelry for scheduled insurance coverage.
They will also receive a certificate of completion from the ASA, plus an additional educational module showing a demonstration using BriteCo’s appraisal system.
BriteCo Founder and CEO Dustin Lemick said in a press release, “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, retail jewelers are becoming more engaged in the digital world to attract new customers, become more efficient, and improve their appraisal skills and offerings.
“By joining forces with ASA, we are providing jewelers a comprehensive technology tool to streamline the appraisal process and apply the professional knowledge and expertise they gain from this new ASA course.”
ASA CEO Johnnie White added, “We’re excited to be working with BriteCo, and helping retail jewelers find creative ways to improve their appraisal skills and knowledge as they leverage digital technology and education to grow their businesses.
“This partnership will help provide retail jewelers with the skills and knowledge needed to understand and properly apply the principles of appraising gems and jewelry.”
More information is available on appraisers.org, or by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Available to BriteCo’s network of more than 1,800 jewelry retailers is the ASA’s “Fundamentals of Jewelry Appraisal” course.
The ASA is a professional society comprising all manner of gem and jewelry appraisers.
BriteCo insured members can take the society’s course online, debuting early next year, at a 20 percent discount.
An instructor that is an accredited senior appraiser with more than four decades of experience will lead the class.
Students will learn basic skills to appraise gems and jewelry for scheduled insurance coverage.
They will also receive a certificate of completion from the ASA, plus an additional educational module showing a demonstration using BriteCo’s appraisal system.
BriteCo Founder and CEO Dustin Lemick said in a press release, “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, retail jewelers are becoming more engaged in the digital world to attract new customers, become more efficient, and improve their appraisal skills and offerings.
“By joining forces with ASA, we are providing jewelers a comprehensive technology tool to streamline the appraisal process and apply the professional knowledge and expertise they gain from this new ASA course.”
ASA CEO Johnnie White added, “We’re excited to be working with BriteCo, and helping retail jewelers find creative ways to improve their appraisal skills and knowledge as they leverage digital technology and education to grow their businesses.
“This partnership will help provide retail jewelers with the skills and knowledge needed to understand and properly apply the principles of appraising gems and jewelry.”
More information is available on appraisers.org, or by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Get the Daily News >