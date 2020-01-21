National Jeweler

AGTA Moves Spectrum Competition Back to October

This platinum and emerald “Nova” ring from Valani won “Best Use of Platinum Crown” honors in the 2019 AGTA Spectrum Awards. AGTA is moving the competition back to the fall this year.
Dallas—The American Gem Trade Association is moving the judging of its annual Spectrum Awards from August back to its original dates in October.

This year, judging will happen in New York during the third week of October, with the accompanying press day held on Monday, Oct. 26.

AGTA said this will give designers who have sourced stones at GemFair Tucson or Las Vegas more time to conceptualize and create their pieces.

The association said it surveyed members and participating designers about pushing the competition back to the fall and received “overwhelmingly positive” responses to the idea.

AGTA also said it received feedback from members of the press that the August dates often conflicted with summer vacations.

“Our annual AGTA Spectrum Awards competition is an extremely important component of our association,” CEO Doug Hucker said. “Spectrum is always such an incredible showcase of color, and it is often an opportunity to discover designers and brands who may not have previously been on our radar.

“Giving more designers more time to create bespoke pieces in order to enter them into the competition will only serve to enhance what’s already a successful event.”

The Dallas mail-in entry deadline for the 2020 awards is Friday, Sept. 25, and the New York drop-off entry deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 6.


The upcoming GemFair Tucson event, held Feb. 4 to 9 at the Tucson Convention Center, will display the winning pieces from the 2019 AGTA Spectrum Awards.

Buyers also will be able to vote for the last award, the Buyers’ Choice Award.

All winners will be celebrated at the Spectrum Awards Gala on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Tucson.


TAGS:   Jewelry Designers , Colored Gemstones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy