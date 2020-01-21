AGTA Moves Spectrum Competition Back to October

Dallas—The American Gem Trade Association is moving the judging of its annual Spectrum Awards from August back to its original dates in October.
This year, judging will happen in New York during the third week of October, with the accompanying press day held on Monday, Oct. 26.
AGTA said this will give designers who have sourced stones at GemFair Tucson or Las Vegas more time to conceptualize and create their pieces.
The association said it surveyed members and participating designers about pushing the competition back to the fall and received “overwhelmingly positive” responses to the idea.
AGTA also said it received feedback from members of the press that the August dates often conflicted with summer vacations.
“Our annual AGTA Spectrum Awards competition is an extremely important component of our association,” CEO Doug Hucker said. “Spectrum is always such an incredible showcase of color, and it is often an opportunity to discover designers and brands who may not have previously been on our radar.
“Giving more designers more time to create bespoke pieces in order to enter them into the competition will only serve to enhance what’s already a successful event.”
The Dallas mail-in entry deadline for the 2020 awards is Friday, Sept. 25, and the New York drop-off entry deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The upcoming GemFair Tucson event, held Feb. 4 to 9 at the Tucson Convention Center, will display the winning pieces from the 2019 AGTA Spectrum Awards.
Buyers also will be able to vote for the last award, the Buyers’ Choice Award.
All winners will be celebrated at the Spectrum Awards Gala on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Tucson.
