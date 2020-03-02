National Jeweler

JA CASE Awards Now Accepts Entries from Suppliers

This zircon, diamond and 14-karat yellow gold ring by Ricardo Basta of retail store Ricardo Basta Fine Jewelry was one of last year’s CASE Awards winners.
New York—Jewelers of America is currently accepting entries for its annual CASE Awards and expanding its eligibility requirements.

In the past, the yearly jewelry design competition was open to JA member retailers, but this year, member suppliers can submit entries as well.

“Jewelers of America’s CASE Awards design competition has celebrated the talent and expertise of Jewelers of America retail members for decades,” said Jewelers of America President and CEO David J. Bonaparte in a statement.

“The expansion of the competition to include suppliers ensures that all of our talented designers and bench jewelers across the range of Jewelers of America membership are represented, and gives them the opportunity for recognition.”

CASE stands for the awards criteria—the competition honors members who exhibit creativity, artistry, style and excellence in an original piece of jewelry.

This year there are eight categories—four for retailers and four for suppliers—spanning different retail price ranges: jewelry up to $2,000; jewelry selling for $2,001 to $5,000; jewelry priced between $5,001 and $10,000; and jewelry selling for $10,001 to $50,000.

JA will promote competition entrants with a social media and digital campaign.

Winners of each category will receive a CASE Awards trophy, media exposure, and can have pieces on display at JA’s National Convention.


An industry member judging panel will decide the winners, based on design, quality, wearability and marketability.

Open to JA members, the awards are sponsored by Synchrony and Jewelers Mutual.

The deadline for entries is April 3, 2020. More information on the competition and its guidelines is available online.


