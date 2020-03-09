Stuller’s March Bridal Madness Contest Returns

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Lafayette, La.—Stuller is accepting entries for the eighth annual edition of March Bridal Madness, a bridal jewelry design contest.Any engagement ring or wedding band a jeweler has created for a customer or a showcase is eligible for entry.To enter, jewelers can email a picture of the ring tountil March 15.“This competition gives our customers a chance to showcase their bridal designs to their customers, as well as their peers,” said Nichole Guillory, Stuller’s public relations and social media manager.The contest will be hosted on Stuller’s Facebook page, where the first round of voting will take place from March 16 to 31.The three designs that garner the most likes and reaction will be announced April 1.Those designs will earn a spot in the final round of judging, which is done by a panel of experts at Stuller.The winner, set to be announced April 13, will receive a $1,000 Stuller account credit.For more information about the design contest, visit Stuller’s Facebook page . The official contest rules can be found here