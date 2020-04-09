MJSA Is Still Holding Its Annual Vision Awards

New York—The coronavirus forced MJSA to cancel its spring show but its annual design competition will go on.

Now through May 12, the association is accepting entries for the 29th edition of the MJSA Vision Awards, which counts industry stars like Todd Reed as prior recipients.

The categories for entry are as follows:

Professional Design Excellence, for jewelers in business one to three years;

Professional Design Excellence, for jewelers working for four or more years;

Custom Design Distinction;

Laser Distinction, honoring a jewel created with laser technologies;

Responsible Practices Distinction, highlighting jewels made with environmentally sensitive processes and/or responsibly sourced materials; and

Future of the Industry, which honors a student’s design.

Additionally, new this year is the Colored Stone Distinction. Sponsored by Stuller, it will recognize a design with an emphasis on glass-based enamel.

MJSA honors its winners with full-page ads in a variety of jewelry and metalsmithing publications, cash prizes, Rio Grande gift certificates and scholarships for students.

Entry fees are $175 for a maximum three entries for non-MJSA members and $50 for three entries for members.

Students can enter for free.

More information is available online.