Nomad’s Wants to Inspire You to Design Using Its Gems
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Colored gemstone cutter and wholesaler Nomad’s Lapidary Co. is keeping the trade inspired with a new design contest featuring its stones.
Last year, the company launched a business-to-business website to allow jewelers and designers to search from its stock online.
Creatives can draw their inspiration from the more than 2,000 gemstones listed on its website.
The colored stone dealer, which sources and cuts its own stones, is encouraging members of the industry to pick a gem that catches their eye and sketch a design around it.
Any original design will be accepted, whether that be a rough pencil sketch, watercolor drawing, computer mockup, photo of a wax carving or other options.
“Nomad’s is a global company with offices in Milan, Bangkok and New York, so we are seeing the dramatic effect Covid-19 has had on our communities and our industry across the world,” the company said in a statement about the contest.
“We hope that our friends and partners come out of this stronger with a renewed drive and courage. Even if we can’t see you now and you might not have money to buy for stock, we are here to share our knowledge and any new sparkles that come our way in hope we brighten your day.”
The grand prize is $2,000 in credit for the Nomad’s website. The first runner-up will receive $1,200 in website credit and the second will receive $600.
The deadline for submissions is June 15. They can be entered at gemsbynomads.com/design.
The Nomad’s team will judge among themselves to choose the top three designs and will notify those winners by email around June 18.
Those three designs then will be posted to the @gemsbynomads Instagram account for public voting, with the winner announced there on or around June 20.
