Here’s How AGTA Will Do Its Spectrum Awards This Year
Dallas—The American Gem Trade Association will move forward with its scheduled Spectrum Awards competition this fall, with some additions.
This year, the event will take place in October in New York.
AGTA had already made the decision to move it back from August to its original timing, based on feedback from members that a longer lead time would be beneficial for design and production.
It will also introduce two more categories.
North American Gems will showcase gems mined in either the U.S. or Canada as part of the “Cutting Edge,” the division of the contest dedicated to lapidary arts.
Stones in this category will be evaluated on the quality of the lapidary work, technique, quality/rarity of the gem material and overall beauty.
The second category to be added this year is a new “Best of” award for Best of Single Entries. It will be chosen from applicants that submitted only one entry into the competition.
Best of Single Entries awards will be given in both Spectrum and Cutting Edge.
To reflect the new date change, AGTA also will relax the rule requiring entries to have been created within the past 12 months.
The mail-in deadline for submissions is Friday, Sept. 25, and the New York drop-off date is Tuesday, Oct. 6. Call for entries will be sent out electronically later this month.
To be held on Monday, Oct. 26, the event’s format will allow the media to maintain whatever social distancing measures may be in place at the time.
“We’re thrilled to report that the AGTA Spectrum Awards is taking place as planned. In ongoing conversations with designers, lapidary artists, and gemstone dealers that traditionally enter Spectrum, we know that the creative process is currently in full swing,” AGTA CEO Douglas K. Hucker said.
“With so many industry events canceled through the fall, our competition and media event will be among the first opportunities within our industry for showcasing what we are confident will be an incredible outpouring of creativity, passion and inventiveness.”
