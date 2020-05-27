This Mississippi Nurse Won Omi’s Pendant Giveaway

Los Angeles—A health care worker from Mississippi who has helped coordinate COVID-19 testing statewide is the winner of Omi Privé’s “Superhero Giveaway” honoring essential workers.

Nominated by her mom Angela, Jesica M. is a nurse practitioner at the largest hospital in Mississippi who has continued to go into work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while also becoming involved in screening the public and coordinating testing throughout the state.

While she works, her husband cares for the couple’s two-year-old at home.



Omi Privé “Superhero Giveaway” winner Jesica M. with her pendant, which features a 0.64-carat sapphire with sapphire and diamond halos in 18-karat white gold ($6,300 retail)

Omi Privé said it selected Jesica from the more than 2,400 entries it received since it launched the giveaway in April, calling for nominations for individuals who “should be recognized for their bravery, selflessness, and courage in these difficult times.”

The company said the stories people submitted were “heart-warming and powerful,” citing a nomination for a woman named Cara as another example.

“Cara is a nurse who is on the frontline, working the nightshift. She is a mom to three little ones. She and her husband, who works day shifts at the hospital, have orchestrated an incredible balancing act to take care of their family, while focusing on taking care of patients during this pandemic.”

“Thank you, Jesica, and all of the health care workers for your hard work and bravery as you serve to keep us safe and keep your communities healthy,” said Niveet Nagpal, president and head designer of Omi Privé.