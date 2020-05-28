Rembrandt Charms’ Latest Contest Benefits COVID-19 ‘Heroes’

Williamsville, N.Y.—Rembrandt Charms’ new contest aims to honor heroes.

The “Tell Your Story, Heroes Edition” contest asks participants to nominate someone who has been a hero during the pandemic for a variety of prizes.

The catch? Entrants must tell their nominee’s story through charms, selecting up to 10 Rembrandt charms to illustrate why they should win.

Selected winners will receive a sterling silver bracelet with five charms, while runners-up will receive a bracelet and one charm, or one charm from the company’s COVID-19 collection.

Thus far, Rembrandt has debuted eight charms related to COVID-19. They commemorate health care professionals, 2020 graduates, frontline workers, essential workers and first responders.

All are available in sterling silver, gold plate, 10-karat gold and 14-karat gold.

“Rembrandt Charms has run similar Tell Your Story contests monthly for decades with excellent participation each month,” said Vice President Eric Lux in a statement.

Contest winners will claim their prizes from their local Rembrandt Charms seller, per the site’s “Retail Locator.”

Contest details can be found on Rembrandt Charm’s website.