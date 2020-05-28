National Jeweler

Rembrandt Charms’ Latest Contest Benefits COVID-19 ‘Heroes’

Family-owned company Rembrandt Charms is honoring pandemic heroes in its latest contest, which coincides with a new charm series.
Williamsville, N.Y.—Rembrandt Charms’ new contest aims to honor heroes.

The “Tell Your Story, Heroes Edition” contest asks participants to nominate someone who has been a hero during the pandemic for a variety of prizes.

The catch? Entrants must tell their nominee’s story through charms, selecting up to 10 Rembrandt charms to illustrate why they should win.

Selected winners will receive a sterling silver bracelet with five charms, while runners-up will receive a bracelet and one charm, or one charm from the company’s COVID-19 collection.

Thus far, Rembrandt has debuted eight charms related to COVID-19.  They commemorate health care professionals, 2020 graduates, frontline workers, essential workers and first responders.

All are available in sterling silver, gold plate, 10-karat gold and 14-karat gold.

“Rembrandt Charms has run similar Tell Your Story contests monthly for decades with excellent participation each month,” said Vice President Eric Lux in a statement.

Contest winners will claim their prizes from their local Rembrandt Charms seller, per the site’s “Retail Locator.”

Contest details can be found on Rembrandt Charm’s website.

                                                                                                                                                    





TAGS:   Collections , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy